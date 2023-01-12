Ukrainian journalists discovered the positions of Russian troops in Opytne thanks to Russian propagandists

Journalists of the Radio Liberty project Donbas.Realii found the location of Russian positions in the village of Opytne, located southeast of Bakhmut. Correspondents of the Russian propaganda TV channel RT showed it.

The positions are located in one of the destroyed high-rise buildings. From there, Russian soldiers fire and talk about the work of the Ukrainian sniper. Artillery fire can be seen and heard. Propagandists released the relevant videos on January 12.

Journalists studied how the Russian military moves in this area and after the arrivals around it, and came to the conclusion that the invaders did not advance within the borders of Bakhmut.