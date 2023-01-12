Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: the occupiers began to issue Russian license plates and driverʼs licenses in the occupied territories

The Russians began to replace Ukrainian driverʼs licenses with Russian ones and to issue Russian-style license plates in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, writes Ukrinform.

According to her, if these conditions are not met, the occupiers will prohibit car owners from using transport, and the cars will be confiscated from “violators”.

Malyar also noted that the occupation centers for issuing documents significantly reduced the terms of issuing Russian passports from 30 to 10 days.