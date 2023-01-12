Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: the occupiers began to issue Russian license plates and driverʼs licenses in the occupied territories

The Russians began to replace Ukrainian driverʼs licenses with Russian ones and to issue Russian-style license plates in the temporarily occupied territories.
This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, writes Ukrinform.
According to her, if these conditions are not met, the occupiers will prohibit car owners from using transport, and the cars will be confiscated from “violators”.
Malyar also noted that the occupation centers for issuing documents significantly reduced the terms of issuing Russian passports from 30 to 10 days.
- On December 26, 2022, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on simplified procedures for acquiring Russian citizenship. It refers to citizens of Ukraine who lived or live in the temporarily occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine, which Russia captured after February 24. For them, the Russian Federation offers “simplified procedures” for leaving Ukrainian citizenship and acquiring Russian citizenship. Russian passports will also be issued to Ukrainian children and adolescents aged 14 to 18, who were forcibly deported by the Russian Federation to its territory. Ukraine called Putinʼs decree "worthless".