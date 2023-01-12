Energy workers have already restored 55% of damaged infrastructure facilities

Energy workers, together with local authorities and utilities, restored more than 55% of energy infrastructure facilities destroyed and damaged by the Russian aggressor.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, announced this.

“Despite the shelling, local authorities, utilities and energy workers have already restored more than 55% of the infrastructure facilities destroyed or damaged by the enemy, which enable us to supply heat to Ukrainians,” he noted.

According to Chernyshov, where the situation allows, housing, hospitals, schools and kindergartens are already provided with heat in full.

“No matter how much the enemy wants us to freeze, it wonʼt happen. You and I have already passed the first half of the most difficult heating season in the history of Ukraine. We will definitely pass the second one as well,” he summed up.