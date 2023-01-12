The Russians continue to shell the Donetsk region intensively. A person died in the Soledar community

During the night and morning of January 12, the Russian occupiers shelled the front line in the Donetsk region.

According to the head of the regional administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Russians shelled Vuhledar in the Volnovakha direction — six houses were damaged there. The outskirts of Novoukrainka and Bogoyavlenka also came under fire. There were no victims.

Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk OVA

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers shelled the Kurakhove community. In Kurakhove, Russian shells hit the administrative building, three high-rise buildings and the territory of the enterprise. In Kurakhivka, shelling damaged a two-story building and a private house. In the morning, the Russians again hit Kurakhove, and at night — in Maryinka, Avdiivka, and the surroundings of the Ocheretyne community.

A person died in Paraskoviivka of the Soledar community due to Russian shelling. Intense shelling continues in the city of Soledar.

In addition, on the afternoon of January 11, the Kostyantynivska community came under fire. Shells damaged the road, people were not injured.

In the Lysychansk direction, shelling destroyed three houses in Lyman, and Siversk also came under Russian fire. There were no victims.