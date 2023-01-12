The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 400 occupiers

On January 11, the Russian army lost another 430 soldiers killed. In total, during the 323 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 113,990 of their troops.
This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses of the occupiers in equipment:
- tanks — 3,094;
- armored fighting vehicles — 6,159;
- artillery systems — 2,082 (+2);
- MRLS — 437;
- air defense means — 218 (+1);
- aircraft — 285;
- helicopters — 276 (+1);
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1,865 (+3);
- cruise missiles — 723;
- ships/boats — 17;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4,826;
- special equipment — 184 units.