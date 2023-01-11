Five new members were elected to the High Council of Justice of Ukraine

The Council of Judges of Ukraine announced the results of the election of 5 new members of the High Council of Justice.

They are:

Yuliya Bokova, judge of the Economic Court of the Donetsk region;

Alla Kotelevets, judge of the Kharkiv Court of Appeal;

Judge of the Northern Court of Appeal Olha Popikova;

judge of the Lviv District Administrative Court Oleksandr Sasyvych;

Judge of the Supreme Court Hryhoriy Usyk.

The Supreme Council of Justice must consist of 21 members, ten of whom are elected at the Congress of Judges of Ukraine from among judges or retired judges, two more members are appointed by the President, the Verkhovna Rada, the Congress of Lawyers of Ukraine, the All-Ukrainian Conference of Prosecutors, and the Congress of Representatives of Legal Institutions of Higher Education and scientific institutions.

It is the Supreme Council of Justice that will in the future appoint members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HCJC), who will be elected for a term of four years based on the results of the competition. The Supreme Court of Appeals will be engaged in the selection of new and re-certification of existing judges.

There should be 16 members in the composition of the Council of Judges of Ukraine.

The Anti-Corruption Center NGO notes that they have questions for each of the elected judges for various "mistakes" in their careers.

Tomorrow there will be a second round, during which the delegates will try to elect a few more members of the Council.