Russia has again changed the commander of all its troops in Ukraine. Now they will be led by Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov

Russia again changed the commander of all its occupation troops in Ukraine. Now they will be led by the head of the General Staff of the Russian Army Valeriy Gerasimov.

Interfax writes about it.

At the same time, the former commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Sergey Surovikin, will become Gerasimovʼs deputy. Also, Gerasimovʼs deputies will be the Commander of the Ground Forces of Russia, Oleg Salyukov, and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Aleksey Kim.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the changes in command are related to the “expansion of the scope of tasks” and the need to better coordinate the types and types of troops.