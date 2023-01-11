The British government for the first time confirmed its intention to transfer tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The British government confirmed for the first time that it plans to transfer tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Financial Times with reference to the spokesman of the British government.

He told reporters that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to work with partners in the coming weeks to increase support for Ukraine, including tanks.

“We are accelerating our support to Ukraine with next-generation military technologies that will help win this war. It is obvious that battle tanks can change the rules of the game for Ukrainians,” said a representative of the British government.

Earlier, Sky News published information that Great Britain is considering the possibility of providing the Armed Forces with 10 FV4034 Challenger 2 tanks. However, the issue has not yet been finally resolved.