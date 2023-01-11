After the liberation of Kherson, about 100,000 people returned to the Mykolaiv region, of which 50,000-70,000 returned directly to the city of Mykolaiv.

This was said by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, at a briefing in the Ukraine Media Center.

Despite the return of people, business activity remains at a rather low level.

According to Kim, large and medium-sized businesses are in no hurry to return because they need time and security guarantees. As for small enterprises operating in the service sector, they are starting to work little by little.