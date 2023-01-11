The SBU conducts counter-intelligence activities in the center of Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducts counter-intelligence activities in the government quarter of Kyiv.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The purpose of the measures is to check and strengthen the protection of important state objects, as well as to increase the security of the state leadership. The SBU conducts the inspection together with the State Security Office of Ukraine, the National Police and the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Security forces inspect the territory and separate premises (flats, offices, common areas of multi-apartment residential buildings, public service institutions, etc.) to identify prohibited items. They also check citizens who are in the territory of the government quarter, while regime measures have been strengthened in the Pechersk district.

During the events, there may be restrictions on passage through the streets of the capital, checking of citizensʼ documents, inspection of cars. The SBU asks citizens to understand possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to the actions and demands of law enforcement officers.