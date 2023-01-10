Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the police have recorded the deaths of more than 16,000 civilians

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion on the territory of Ukraine, 16,502 dead have been found.

The ZMINA Human Rights Center writes about this with reference to the response of the National Police.

In particular:

in Donetsk region — 4,746 dead;

in Kharkiv region — 3,784;

in Mykolaiv region — 2,207;

in Kyiv region — 2,072;

in Chernihiv region — 899;

in Luhansk region — 815;

in Kherson region — 686;

in Sumy region — 341;

in Zhytomyr region — 283;

in Zaporizhzhia region — 66.

21 mass graves were discovered in the de-occupied territories, of which three were found in the Donetsk region (exhumed bodies of 278 civilians and 37 servicemen of the Armed Forces), 14 in the Kyiv region (exhumed bodies of 177 people), and two in the Kharkiv region (exhumed bodies of 451 civilians and 44 servicemen of the Armed Forces), in Kherson region — two (exhumed bodies of 46 people).