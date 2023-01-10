The IAEA will send monitoring missions to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accepted Ukraineʼs proposal and will send monitoring missions to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants. They will start work soon.

Oleh Korikov, Acting Head of the State Nuclear Regulation Inspection, told about this at the briefing.

According to him, such a proposal was sent to strengthen Ukraineʼs nuclear security in wartime conditions. The missions will monitor the safety regime at nuclear power plants, as well as study Russian attacks on the energy system of Ukraine, which affect the operation of nuclear power plants.

Korikov also said that near the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Russians organized a base for repairing their equipment. All this is recorded by the IAEA representatives, but they cannot do anything about it.

At the same time, all attempts by the Russians to connect the ZNPP to the Russian energy system failed.