“Energoatom”: The occupiers brought several “Grads” to the territory of the ZNPP and are planning a provocation

On the territory of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the Russian military brought several "Grad" multiple rocket launcher systems.

This is reported by "Energoatom".

The invaders placed this weapon near power unit No. 6, right next to the territory of the stationʼs dry storage of spent nuclear fuel. As "Energoatom" notes, some "protective structures" were previously built there in a secret regime, violating all conditions of the organization of nuclear and radiation safety.

"The most likely provocation that is being prepared is the shelling of the opposite bank of the Dnipro River, in particular the Nikopol and Marhanets bridges, with these Grad installations directly from the ZNPP site, using the "cover" of power units and spent nuclear fuel storage," the company claims.

Energoatom appealed to the IAEA and the entire world nuclear community and again called for the creation of a safety zone inside and around the plant with its complete demilitarization and de-occupation.