“Energoatom”: The occupiers brought several “Grads” to the territory of the ZNPP and are planning a provocation

On the territory of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the Russian military brought several "Grad" multiple rocket launcher systems.
This is reported by "Energoatom".
The invaders placed this weapon near power unit No. 6, right next to the territory of the stationʼs dry storage of spent nuclear fuel. As "Energoatom" notes, some "protective structures" were previously built there in a secret regime, violating all conditions of the organization of nuclear and radiation safety.
"The most likely provocation that is being prepared is the shelling of the opposite bank of the Dnipro River, in particular the Nikopol and Marhanets bridges, with these Grad installations directly from the ZNPP site, using the "cover" of power units and spent nuclear fuel storage," the company claims.
Energoatom appealed to the IAEA and the entire world nuclear community and again called for the creation of a safety zone inside and around the plant with its complete demilitarization and de-occupation.
- The situation at the ZNPP has been in the spotlight since the beginning of August, when the Russian military began shelling the plant. Russia has rejected calls to demilitarize the nuclear plant under the pretext of "protecting it" from provocations, and blames Ukraine for the shelling.
- After a brief mission at the ZNPP, IAEA experts presented a report confirming that Russia had stationed military personnel, vehicles and equipment in various locations at the plant. Since then, the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi, has been conducting negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow on the creation of a nuclear safety zone around the station.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes to reach an agreement with Ukraine and Russia on the creation of a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the end of the year. A Meduza source close to the Kremlin and an interlocutor close to the government of the Russian Federation claim that Russia "does not plan" to completely leave the Zaporizhzhia region. According to these sources, at the same time, Moscow is ready to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which Russian troops captured at the beginning of the full-scale war. The Russians will take this step in exchange for guarantees of uninterrupted transit of oil and gas through the territory of Ukraine.