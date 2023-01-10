Italy explained the delay in the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy still plans to supply Ukraine with an air defense system, but needs to resolve technical issues before shipping.

Reuters writes about it.

The day before, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica wrote that the delivery of new weapons to Ukraine was delayed until next month due to political tensions, considerations about cost and a lack of equipment.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, stated that Rome is considering the possibility of supplying air defense equipment.

Foreign Minister Tajani said Italy was working with France to resolve issues before SAMP/T deployment.

“There are no brakes... but it will take time because there are technical problems to make the instruments work, the military command is working on that,” he said.

La Repubblicaʼs unnamed sources said Meloni, a staunch supporter of Kyiv, faced resistance after approving the decree on the supply of arms to Ukraine from her right-wing allies Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi.

Both politicians have long-standing ties with Moscow. But sources from their parties, The League and Forza Italia, denied there were any problems with the decree.

La Repubblica also wrote about concerns that the Italian army would run out of air defense systems. This could be another issue holding back the decision, as two of Italyʼs five missile batteries are already stationed in Kuwait and Slovakia.