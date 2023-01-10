The ruling party of Georgia called statements regarding the return of the “Buk” air defense system to Ukraine inadequate

Members of the ruling party Georgian Dream called “inadequate” statements about the return of Buk self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

The publication SOVA writes about this.

Party representative Givi Mikanadze said that in 2008, Georgia received weapons for money, so they are the property of Georgia.

“I donʼt know what Ukraine transferred to us after the 2008 war, as far as I know, if something was transferred, it was bought,” said Mikanadze.

He believes that such statements against Georgia are “another attempt to drag us into war.”

“Kasyanovʼs statement is inadequate in relation to the situation in 2008. Billions were paid for military equipment, and generally what he calls Georgiaʼs aid was received in exchange for certain amounts [...]. I think that Kasyanov himself is inadequate in his actions, and as a person, he should be evaluated that way,” remarked another party member Giya Volskyi.