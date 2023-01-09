Diplomat: Georgia refused to return to Ukraine the Buk complexes that Kyiv provided during the war in 2008

Georgia refused to return to Ukraine the Buk self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems that Kyiv provided to Tbilisi during the Russian attack in 2008.

Andriy Kasyanov, the temporary charge dʼaffaires of Ukraine in Georgia, wrote about this in an article for "European Pravda".

According to him, the Ukrainian side appealed to Georgia not only for air defense systems but also for Javelin anti-tank complexes provided to Tbilisi by American allies. The US not only approved the transfer of its weapons but even offered Tbilisi to replace the complexes with newer ones. The Georgian government categorically refused.