In Ochakiv, Russia used “Kinzhal” missile to break through a warehouse of anti-ship mines from the Second World War

On January 9, during the shelling of Ochakiv city, the Russians hit a warehouse of anti-ship mines from the Second World War.

Vitaly Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this while explaining the powerful explosion on the shore of the Black Sea.

“They didnʼt want to talk about it, but I will. There, next to the military unit, which had been shelled for months, was a warehouse of old, very old anti-ship mines from the Second World War. And they were filled with concrete — a kind of graveyard for them,” — he noted.

According to him, the Russians decided that it was an ammunition depot, so they methodically fired at it, and yesterday they fired two Kinzhal missiles. Having broken through a meter of concrete, they did not cause military damage to Ukraine, but the windows of the peopleʼs houses were broken. According to preliminary data, windows and roofs of more than 200 residential buildings, administrative buildings, and social infrastructure objects were significantly damaged by the blast wave. In general, windows and roofs of buildings were damaged in most parts of the city.

People were most frightened by the loud sound, which was heard even by the people of Mykolaiv, who live far from the epicenter of the explosion.