Strong wind and cold increase the shortage of electricity — Ukrenergo calls for savings

Electricity consumption continues to rise in Ukraine due to low temperatures, exacerbated by strong winds. Consumption by industry and business, which is normal for the working day, also increased.

As a result, the power deficit has increased, particularly at night, the Ukrenergo press service reported.

To ensure the balance in the energy system, the oblasts received consumption limits that apply throughout the day — from 00:00 to 24:00.

“Unfortunately, the limits have already been exceeded in many areas, so emergency shutdowns are used to maintain the stable operation of the power system," the company said.

Also, in some regions due to unfavorable weather conditions (gusty winds), there is damage to the networks of the distribution system operators — repair crews are already working there.

In the front-line regions in the east and south, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult due to significant damage to power grids due to the high activity of hostilities.

Currently, the power system is unable to cover consumption in full due to the damage and occupation by the enemy of a number of power plants that produce electricity, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the capacity of which would allow to completely cover the need for electricity.