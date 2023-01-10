The American company will produce 14 VAMPIRE missile launchers for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The amount of the contract is $40 million

L3Harris Technologies received a contract from the US Department of Defense to manufacture VAMPIRE (Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment) missile systems.

This is stated on the company website.

VAMPIRE missile complexes will be installed on cars provided by the American government. VAMPIRE guidance systems will feature advanced WESCAM MX-10 RSTA targeting sensors to help operators engage targets quickly and accurately.

The amount of the contract is $40 million. The agreement provides for the delivery of 14 VAMPIRE systems to the Pentagon, four by mid-2023, ten more by the end of the year. These weapons will be transferred to Ukraine.

“Since August, we have invested in procurement, testing and certification, so production of VAMPIRE can begin without delay. We are committed to supporting a strategic partner of the US with a reliable capability as the people of Ukraine continue to defend their country and defend their independence,” said L3Harris Technologies.