Over the last day, the occupiers lost more than 700 soldiers in Ukraine

On January 9, the Russian army lost another 710 soldiers killed. In total, during the 321 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 112,470 of their troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

tanks — 3,084 (+4);

armored combat vehicles — 6,154 (+7);

artillery systems — 2,073 (+4);

MRLS — 434;

air defense means — 217;

aircraft — 285;

helicopters — 275 (+3);

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1,860 (+4);

cruise missiles — 723;

ships/boats — 17;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4,817 (+8);

special equipment — 183 units.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Chervonopopivka, Kuzmyne in the Luhansk region, and Soledar, Bilohorivka, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodyane, Kurdyumivka, Mayorsk, Maryinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk region.