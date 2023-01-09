Ministry of Defense of Ukraine: Russians launched a new powerful assault on Soledar

The Russians have launched a new powerful assault on Soledar, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said.

The enemy regrouped, recovered losses and changed tactics. A large number of assault groups formed from the best reserves of the "Wagnerovians" were involved. Artillery is active. Fierce battles are going on right now.

“The enemy is literally attacking the corpses of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, volley fire systems and mortars, covering even their own fighters with fire. Our defenders courageously defend every meter of our native land,” Malyar wrote in Telegram.