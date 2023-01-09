The occupiers fired at the port infrastructure of Ochakiv, there are wounded

Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Ochakiv (the Mykolaiv region).

This was reported to Babel by Natalya Humenyuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Forces of Protection and Defense of Southern Ukraine.

The shelling was carried out by reactive systems of salvo fire. Several administrative buildings were destroyed, residential buildings and the city hospital were damaged. The head of the region, Vitaliy Kim, reported 8 wounded. According to him, the victims continue to seek medical help.

The head of the regional police, Serhiy Shaikhet, reported that more than 50 residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.