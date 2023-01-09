Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba: Ukraine condemns the actions of protesters in Brazil

Ukraine condemns the actions of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who broke into the presidential palace, the building of the National Congress and the Supreme Court in Brazil.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.
- On January 8, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court. They demand the resignation of Lula da Silva, who took over as president a week ago, and claim that the election results were rigged.
- Brazilian police released government buildings seized by protesters, and the Supreme Court of Brazil ordered the military to liquidate all camps of supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro within 24 hours.
- The current president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva, introduced a state of emergency in the capital, which will be in effect until the end of January. He also promised that all participants in the riots would be punished.