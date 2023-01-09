NABU has declared a wanted member of the “Servant of the People” faction Marharyta Shol

The National Anti-corruption Bureau has declared a wanted member of the Servant of the People Marharyta Shol.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

In the declaration for 2020, she did not include information about renting an apartment on Pechersk in Kyiv, the cost of which is about 5 million hryvnias. She is suspected of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 366-2 (false declaration).