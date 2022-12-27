NABU declared the suspicion to the MP Kamelchuk due to an unreliable declaration

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the MP from "Servant of the People" Yurii Kamelchuk. He is suspected of false declaration.

The NABU press service writes about this.

The Bureau does not mention the MPʼs last name, but "Babel" sources confirmed that it is about Kamelchuk.

They said that the MP had entered unreliable data in the electronic declaration for 2020. He did not report that he rented an apartment in the center of Kyiv for two years, the cost of which is 3.6 million hryvnias.

Also, Kamelchuk did not mention the data on the outstanding loan to the bank in the amount of more than $48,800.

The MP was declared the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces a fine from 51 to 68 thousand hryvnias, or community service for a period of 150 to 240 hours, or restriction of freedom for a period of up to two years.