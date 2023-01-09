Russian troops shelled Kherson with mortars. One person died

The Russian army struck the residential quarters of Kherson. One person died.

This was reported by the head of the military administration of the region, Yaroslav Yanushevych.

According to him, one more woman was wounded through fragments of Russian shells. She was hospitalized.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that a Russian projectile hit near one of the supermarkets where a man was walking. He died on the spot from a mine-explosive injury.

According to preliminary information, the Russians fired mortars at Kherson.