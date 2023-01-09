In Ukraine, a Crimean deputy was sentenced to 12 years in prison. In 2014, he contributed to the occupation of the peninsula

The Ukrainian court found the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of the VI convocation guilty of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors proved in court that in 2014, the convict, together with other members of the Crimean parliament, voted for the adoption of illegal resolutions.

In particular, this deputy voted for the “all-Crimean referendum” and for the resolution “On the declaration of independence of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol”, which provided for “the entry of Crimea into Russia.”

Also, the former deputy voted for the adoption of the resolution on “Independence of Crimea” and “Succession of the Republic of Crimea”, despite the fact that the Verkhovna Rada terminated his powers.