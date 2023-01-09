The head of the OSCE opposed Russiaʼs exclusion from the organization

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Maria Schmid spoke against the exclusion of Russia from the organization.

She said this in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt.

"I believe that from todayʼs point of view it makes sense for Russia to continue to remain a member of the OSCE," she said.

Shmid justified her position by the need to preserve "communication channels". At the same time, she added that "keeping diplomatic channels open does not mean negotiating."

In addition, Schmid noted that, unlike the Council of Europe, the OSCE does not have a membership suspension mechanism through which Russia could be excluded. "The OSCE was born out of the Cold War confrontation. It was founded by countries that had very different interests, but wanted to prevent escalation," explained the Secretary General.