Over the last day, the occupiers lost more than 500 soldiers in Ukraine

On January 8, the Russian army lost another 590 soldiers killed. In total, during the 320 days of the invasion, the Russians lost 111,760 of their troops.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

tanks — 3,080 (+11);

armored fighting vehicles — 6,147 (+17);

artillery systems — 2,069 (+4);

MRLS — 434 (+3);

air defense means — 217;

aircraft — 285;

helicopters — 275 (+3);

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 1,856 (+7);

cruise missiles — 723;

ships/boats — 16;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4,809 (+8);

special equipment — 183 units.