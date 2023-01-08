General Staff: A train filled with the corpses of Russians arrived in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation

A train with refrigerators filled with the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine has arrived in the Kemerovo region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On January 5, a train with refrigerators filled with dead Russians arrived from Rostov-on-Don to Kemerovo region. The corpses should be unloaded to local morgues," the General Staff reported.

They also said that in the temporarily occupied territories, in the settlements of Gornostaivka, Kairy, Zavodivka and Marynske of the Kherson region, the occupiers have stopped broadcasting all Ukrainian TV channels and only show Russian TV.