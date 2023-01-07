The Armed Forces of Ukraine: Soledar and Bakhmut remain under the control of Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian troops are defending the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut, despite the Russiansʼ claims.

"Soledar is not under the control of the Russian Federation. Our Armed Forces and command are doing everything to inflict maximum damage on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment... and to preserve their forces as much as possible," the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty informed on the air of the telethon.

According to him, fierce battles are currently taking place there — only today there were 76 shellings and 10 combat clashes. He added that the tactics of the Russians have not changed: they use personnel that continuously "rolls" into the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

"Step by step, they got small promotions. Our soldiers are on the defensive, but the tactical situation sometimes forced them to change positions," the spokesman explained.

Commenting on the situation in Bakhmut, Cherevaty noted that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and fighting continues.

"So far, this is one of the most intense areas of the front, where combat clashes and enemy shelling are constantly ongoing," he noted.