The Russian army lost another 490 soldiers during the day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 490 Russian occupiers during the day. In total, since the beginning of the war, the Russian Federation has lost 110 740 soldiers.
This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of January 7.
Losses of the Russian army in equipment:
- 3 066 tanks (+2 over the past day);
- 6 125 armored combat vehicles (+1);
- 2 062 artillery systems (+3);
- 431 rocket salvo fire system;
- 217 air defense equipment (+2);
- 285 aircraft;
- 272 helicopters;
- 1 844 drones;
- 723 cruise missiles;
- 16 warships/boats;
- 4 798 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+1);
- 182 units of special equipment.