The United States imposed sanctions against Iranians involved in the supply of drones to Russia

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions against six Iranian nationals responsible for the development and production of kamikaze drones. Iran sold them to Russia, which actively uses these drones against Ukraine.

The press service of the US Ministry of Finance writes about this.

The sanctions target executives and board members of Qods Aviation Industries, a key Iranian developer and manufacturer of drones.

The restrictions were imposed against the chairman of QAIʼs board of directors, Seyed Khojatoll Ghoraishi, who oversaw Iranʼs military research and development and was responsible for negotiating Iranʼs deal with Russia to supply Iranian drones. Sanctions were also imposed against company director Hassem Damavandian.

In addition, restrictions were imposed against four members of the board of directors of this company.