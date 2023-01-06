About three thousand law enforcement officers will guard the service of the head of the OCU Epiphanius in the Lavra

About three thousand law enforcement officers will guard the Christmas service of the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphany in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. They will be both around the perimeter of the Lavra and near the Dormition Cathedral itself.

Ivan Vyhivskyi, the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Kyiv police are preparing to ensure law and order during the divine service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Lavra. The event itself is historical. A total of about 3,000 law enforcement officers will be involved, including almost 1,700 police officers," he said.

Vyhivskyi explained that a certain number of police officers would be around the Lavra, and some of them would be located directly on the territory of the Upper Lavra. Their main task is to prevent disturbances and provocations. But currently, there is no information about possible such plans.