The Russians shelled the fire station in Kherson. There are dead people among the rescuers

Russian artillery shelled the fire station in Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the State Emergency Service Serhiy Krook.

There are dead and wounded people among the rescuers. He did not specify the number of victims.

"This is the second fire station in two days that has been attacked by the enemy, violating all principles and norms of international law," Krook added.

The head of the military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych informed that at least four explosions were heard on the territory of the unit. A house in the private sector was burning next to the fire department that was fired upon.