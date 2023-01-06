General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than 110 000 Russian occupiers

As of January 6, Russia lost approximately 110 250 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 064 tanks;
- 6 124 combat armored vehicles;
- 2 059 artillery systems;
- 431 rocket salvo fire system;
- 215 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 285 aircraft;
- 272 helicopters;
- 4 797 units of automotive equipment and tankers;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 1 844 operational-tactical level drones;
- 182 units of special equipment;
- 723 cruise missiles.