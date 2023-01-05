In France, the hearing on the extradition of ex-national deputy and billionaire Zhevago to Ukraine was postponed for two weeks

The court in France postponed the hearing on the extradition of the former Peopleʼs Deputy and billionaire Konstantin Zhevago to Ukraine for two weeks. The meeting was scheduled for January 19.

Reuters writes about it.

Also, on the same day, the court will decide whether to continue Zhevagoʼs stay behind bars or release him.

Zhevago himself stated at the court that the case against him is political. He urged the court to release him from prison, promising to comply with all requirements and to come to the next hearing. Zhevago also stated that he is ready to leave a deposit in the amount of one million euros.

The court decided to postpone the hearing because both Zhevagoʼs lawyers and prosecutors noted that they needed more time to prepare and study all the case materials.