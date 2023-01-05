“Servant of the People” and “Motherland” factions reacted to the accusations in their unwillingness to remove the powers of OPZZh MPs

The MPs of the "Servant of the People" and "Motherland" parliamentary factions commented on the accusation that they do not want to deprive elected officials of the powers of the banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh).

Thus, the position of "Motherland" was made public by the head of the party Yuliia Tymoshenko.

"Motherland" is in favor of removing the mandates of the MPs from OPZZh (read as "Party of Regions") in any constitutional way. Yes, people who helped the Kremlin prepare aggression against Ukraine do not have the right to sit in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)! Yes, the party, whose leading representatives fled the country in the first days of the war, cannot make decisions on which our victory depends!" Yulia Tymoshenko noted.

She also emphasized that the "Motherland" faction will support any constitutional draft law, which is designed to restore justice and implement societyʼs request to purge the government of collaborators.

The position of "Servants of the People" was made public by the spokeswoman of the faction Yuliia Paliychuk. She stated that the party is in favor of the fact that the punishment of pro-Russian forces should have a serious legal basis that will not raise doubts either in Ukrainian or international courts.

"We support and will support all legal and constitutional methods of removing the remnants of political influence of all representatives of pro-Russian forces. But we are not ready to support voluntary and legally worthless initiatives that will only play along with pro-Russian forces, leaving them a chance for a legal challenge and political rehabilitation in the future," Paliychuk added.