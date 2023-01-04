“CHESNO”: The MPs of “Motherland” and “Servants of the People” do not want to deprive the elected officials of the OPZZh

Almost 70 MPs refused to sign an appeal to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk to remove the powers of MPs who were elected from banned pro-Russian parties such as "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh).

This was reported by the "CHESNO" movement with reference to the MP from the "Servant of the People" faction Oleh Dunda, who initiated the collection of signatures.

The "Motherland" faction, almost in its entirety, refused to sign the initiative, which envisages putting this issue on the agenda of the next session of the parliament. Dunda says that members of the faction referred to Yuliia Tymoshenkoʼs decision.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamia and his MPs, the deputy speaker of the parliament Oleksandr Kornienko, and a number of MPs from the "Servant of the People": Olena Shulyak, Andrii Herus, Nikita Poturaev, Mykola Tyshchenko, Maksym Buzhanskyi, Andrii Motovylovets, Oleksandr Trukhin are also against it. In total, 43 MPs of this faction refused to sign the petition.

Volodymyr Vyatrovych from Petro Poroshenkoʼs "European Solidarity" party did not sign it. "The Constitution provides grounds for depriving the peopleʼs deputies of their mandate, and appeals will not change this list," he explained his decision.