After the scandal, Ukraine returned the accreditation to the Danish journalist Matilda Kimer

Ukraine returned the accreditation to the journalist of the Danish public television and radio company DR Matilda Kimer.

This was reported by the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), as well as the broadcaster DR itself.

"Danish journalist Matilda Kimerʼs accreditation was returned: she can work in Ukraine again. International pressure worked!" — says the EFJ message.

At the end of the summer, Danish Radio published on its website a screenshot of a letter from the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated August 22, which states that the accreditation was revoked at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Only in December 2022, the journalist managed to meet with representatives of the special service, where she was told that the filmed materials contained propaganda in favor of Russia. The SBU did not publicly comment on this story, so the meeting of its employees with Kimer is known only from the words of the journalist. "Babel" managed to talk to one of the employees of the SBU. He told the version of the special service and clarified why Kimer was deprived of accreditation. Read more about this in our material: