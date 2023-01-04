After the scandal, Ukraine returned the accreditation to the Danish journalist Matilda Kimer

Ukraine returned the accreditation to the journalist of the Danish public television and radio company DR Matilda Kimer.
This was reported by the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), as well as the broadcaster DR itself.
"Danish journalist Matilda Kimerʼs accreditation was returned: she can work in Ukraine again. International pressure worked!" — says the EFJ message.
At the end of the summer, Danish Radio published on its website a screenshot of a letter from the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated August 22, which states that the accreditation was revoked at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Only in December 2022, the journalist managed to meet with representatives of the special service, where she was told that the filmed materials contained propaganda in favor of Russia. The SBU did not publicly comment on this story, so the meeting of its employees with Kimer is known only from the words of the journalist. "Babel" managed to talk to one of the employees of the SBU. He told the version of the special service and clarified why Kimer was deprived of accreditation. Read more about this in our material:
- Kimer started working as a correspondent for DR in 2005, and since 2014 she has become a permanent correspondent for the Danish broadcaster in Russia and Ukraine. Until February 2022, the journalist made many reports about Ukraine. In addition, she visited the areas of the armed conflict in Donbas, from where she published materials mostly devoted to civilians.
- On February 24, the day the full-scale Russian invasion began, Kimer was in Kyiv and was one of the first Danish correspondents to report what was happening in the city.
- In August 2022, the FSB of Russia banned her from entering the country for 10 years due to a security threat.