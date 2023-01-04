The transit of Russian gas through Ukraine fell to the lowest level since independence

In 2022, Russia transported about 20.35 billion cubic meters of natural gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system. This is the lowest volume since the independence of Ukraine in 1991.

This is written by the profile publication ExPro Consulting.

Compared to 2021, the transit volume of Russian gas has more than halved — from 41.6 billion cubic meters.

The main reason for the sharp reduction in transit is the war.

Under a long-term contract, Russia reserved 40 billion cubic meters of gas transit capacity through Ukraine but only used half of it. The long-term contract concluded for 2020-2024 provides that the Russian Federation must pay for the entire booked volume.

In total, last year, Russia transported gas through Ukraine to four countries: Slovakia, Moldova, Poland, and Romania. Most of the gas went to Slovakia — almost 16.5 billion cubic meters, which is 40% less than in 2021. 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas were pumped to Moldova (-21%).

At the beginning of last year, there were still supplies of Russian gas to Poland — 1 billion cubic meters (-65%) and to Romania — 0.4 billion cubic meters (-10%), but they have already given up Russian gas since May.