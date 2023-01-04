The head of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine is planning a major counteroffensive in the spring

In the spring, Ukraine is planning a major counteroffensive, and the battles in March will be the fiercest.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with ABC News.

"This is the liberation of territories and the task of the final defeat of the Russian Federation. This will take place throughout Ukraine — from Crimea to Donbas," Budanov noted, without specifying any details.

He also added that Ukraine is very much looking forward to deliveries of American Bradley armored vehicles.