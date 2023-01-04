State Department: The USA is looking for ways to stop the supply of Iranian drones to Russia

The United States of America is discussing with Israel the possibility of ending the supply of weapons from Iran, including drones to Russia.

This was reported by State Department representative Ned Price.

According to him, this topic became the subject of discussions in the State Department and in the White House.

"As we have made clear, we have taken action using our authority to disrupt this distribution network," Price noted.

He noted that the U.S. is aligning its approach with partners around the world to coordinate an approach to stop the flow of technology from Iran to Russia and other countries.