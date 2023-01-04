General Staff: During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 invaders and 6 enemy artillery systems

As of January 4, Russia lost approximately 108 910 of its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 3 038 tanks;
- 6 106 combat armored vehicles;
- 2 039 artillery systems;
- 424 rocket salvo systems;
- 215 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 283 aircraft;
- 270 helicopters;
- 4 745 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 16 ships/boats;
- 1 842 operational-tactical level drones;
- 181 units of special equipment;
- 723 cruise missiles.