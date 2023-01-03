The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the rules of military accounting: what has changed

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a new procedure for the organization and maintenance of military records in Ukraine. It foresees a number of innovations for conscripts.

The relevant resolution is published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers under No. 1487.

The document itself was approved on December 30, but published only on January 3. Most of the norms of military accounting have remained unchanged, but there are several innovations.

Now the resolution mentions the Diya portal. Conscripts can transfer data about themselves to military commissariats through this portal, in particular when changing their place of residence.

Also, military accounting will acquire different types: personal-quality, personal-primary and personal. Personal-quality records will be kept by military commissariats, personal-primary by local authorities, and personal by enterprises, institutions, state bodies, educational institutions where conscripts work or study.

In addition, military accounting will be divided into general and special. The general record will include those conscripts who do not have armor, and the special record will include those who have armor. Military registration will also start from the age of 16 (previously, it was from the age of 17).

As for women, only those with a medical or pharmaceutical specialty should register for military service. All others can only do so at will.