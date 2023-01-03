The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that they had planted a flag on Velyky Potemkinsky Island near Kherson. But there is no talk of dismissal yet

The Ukrainian military did plant a flag on the Velyky Potemkinsky Island near Kherson, but it is still too early to talk about its liberation.

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the United Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, stated this on January 3 during a telethon.

"Planting the flag is a signal to the enemy that we are working, that the land is ours and thatʼs all — Ukraine, and it is also a reminder of the irreversibility of the processes we have planned. However, it is still too early to talk about the liberation of the island. We must realize that such announcements can significantly affect the further development of the situation," Natalya Humenyuk said.

On January 2, Peopleʼs Deputy of the "European Solidarity" faction, Oleksiy Honcharenko, published a video of soldiers with a flag on Velyky Potemkinsky Island and wrote that the island had been liberated.