General Staff: The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 720 Russian invaders over the past day

As of January 2, Russia lost approximately 107 440 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

3 031 tanks;

6 093 armored combat vehicles;

2 027 artillery systems;

423 rocket salvo systems;

213 means of anti-aircraft defense;

283 aircraft;

269 helicopters;

4 725 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

16 ships/boats;

1 836 operational-tactical level drones;

181 units of special equipment;

723 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions.