General Staff: Last day, Russia launched 44 “Shahed” drones over Ukraine — all of them were shot down by the air defense

Over the past day, Russia has carried out 51 airstrikes against Ukraine, including 44 Shahed-136 drones. The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all enemy drones.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy shelled the childrenʼs hospital in Kherson 55 times with rocket launchers.

The General Staff also confirmed that on December 31 in the districts of Tarasivka, Basan, Polohiv, Berdyansk and Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia, Russia lost more than 175 servicemen wounded. Also, 12 units of Russian weapons and military equipment of various types and the occupiersʼ ammunition depot were destroyed. Information about the dead is being clarified.