In Brazil, a man was arrested who tried to get to the inauguration of the new president Luis Inacio "Lula" da Silva with an explosive device and a knife.
Sky News writes about it.
The incident took place in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. About 300,000 people are expected to gather on the esplanade leading to Congress to celebrate the inauguration of the 77-year-old da Silva, who will take office for the third time.
In 2017, he went to prison because of a corruption scandal. The charges were later dropped.
- On October 31, Brazil elected a new president in the second round of elections. The opposition candidate Luis Inacio "Lula" da Silva won with 50.9% of the vote. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro won 49.1% of the vote.
- Inácio "Lula" da Silva was already president of Brazil from 2003 to 2011. In July 2017, he was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for corruption, but was released in 2019. In 2021, all charges against him were dropped.
- In an interview with TIME in May 2022, Lula said that not only Putin is to blame for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, but also the United States, the EU, and Zelensky. He said that Ukraine should have abandoned the path to the EU and NATO, and instead negotiated with Russia.
- Bolsonaroʼs government was neutral in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.