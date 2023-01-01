In Brazil, a man came to the presidential inauguration with explosives and a knife

In Brazil, a man was arrested who tried to get to the inauguration of the new president Luis Inacio "Lula" da Silva with an explosive device and a knife.

Sky News writes about it.

The incident took place in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. About 300,000 people are expected to gather on the esplanade leading to Congress to celebrate the inauguration of the 77-year-old da Silva, who will take office for the third time.

In 2017, he went to prison because of a corruption scandal. The charges were later dropped.