In Ukraine, the number of air alarms per year was calculated

In 2022, about 14,870 air raid alarms sounded in Ukraine.

This was reported on the volunteer site alerts.in.ua.

The largest number of alarms was in the Kharkiv region — 1,558. The smallest is in the Luhansk region (there, it is permanently activated). 638 alarms sounded in Kyiv.

For the calculation, the alerts.in.ua team used data from local mass media, "Suspilne", channels of heads of regional administrations, mobile applications, and other public sources. The number and duration of air alerts are approximate because at the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, there was very little information, and in some places, it was contradictory.